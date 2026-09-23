Govt Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Glycine, Anti-Circumvention Probe Into CPVC Resin

MENAFN - KNN India)India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of glycine from China following a complaint by domestic manufacturer Avid Organics, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said.

Glycine is widely used as a flavour enhancer and as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products. Avid Organics approached the DGTR, alleging that dumped imports from China were causing material injury to the domestic industry and sought imposition of anti-dumping duty.

The DGTR will examine import and industry data for the period from 2022 to 2025 to determine the existence, extent and impact of dumping, PTI reported.

If the investigation establishes that dumped imports have caused material injury to domestic producers, the DGTR may recommend anti-dumping duties. The final decision on imposing such duties is taken by the Ministry of Finance.

The investigation comes amid concerns over China's industrial overcapacity and the potential for increased inflows of low-priced Chinese goods into India. India has initiated several trade-remedy investigations in recent years involving imports from China.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to USD 19.47 billion in 2025-26, while imports increased 16 per cent to USD 131.63 billion. The trade deficit with China widened to a record USD 112.6 billion during the year, from USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.

DGTR Starts CPVC Anti-Circumvention Probe

Separately, the DGTR has initiated an anti-circumvention investigation into allegations that anti-dumping duties on CPVC resin from China and South Korea are being avoided by routing the product through Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

DCW Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Lubrizol Advanced Materials India alleged that imports from these three countries have increased significantly without sufficient economic justification, undermining the effectiveness of existing anti-dumping measures on Chinese and South Korean CPVC resin.

The applicants also alleged that the product, which is used in industrial piping applications, is being dumped through the alternate routes.

The DGTR said it had found prima facie evidence of circumvention and dumping based on the substantiated application and has initiated an investigation to determine the existence and impact of the alleged circumvention.

(KNN Bureau)

