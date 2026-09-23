1,000 Personnel To Be Trained In Regional Languages For District, State-Level Exporter Support: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced plans to train around 1,000 personnel in regional languages to provide trade-related support to existing and prospective exporters at the district and state levels.

Addressing an industry stakeholders' meeting on ease of doing business and free trade agreements (FTAs), Goyal said the trained personnel would provide handholding support to businesses through industry chambers and regional associations.

The government is also considering integrated commerce and industry offices in major cities, instead of maintaining separate offices for different departments. The proposed model would provide businesses with a common point of access to multiple government departments and agencies.

Industry Seeks Greater Digital Integration

A dedicated session at the meeting discussed recent FTAs and trade facilitation reforms, including opportunities and obligations arising from India's trade agreements.

Industry representatives called for greater interoperability between government systems and foreign trade platforms, including digital transmission and verification of Certificates of Origin under FTAs.

They also sought better integration of the export cycle involving the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Customs, banks and other stakeholders.

The meeting also covered documentation backlogs and concerns over sea-freight costs.

(KNN Bureau)

