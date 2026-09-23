Delhi Govt Moves To Set Up 'DITI' Policy Think Tank On NITI Aayog Model

MENAFN - KNN India)The Delhi government has prepared a cabinet note to establish the Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI), a proposed policy think tank modelled on the Centre's NITI Aayog, to support long-term development planning and policy formulation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the proposed institute in her Budget 2026-27 speech and allocated Rs 59 crore for it in the current financial year. The Planning Department has now prepared a detailed proposal covering DITI's mandate, governing structure and functioning, The Hindustan Times reported.

The proposed institute will undertake policy research, analytical studies, policy papers and impact assessments. It will also assist departments in preparing development strategies and sectoral targets, improving programme implementation and strengthening monitoring and evaluation.

Eight Priority Sectors

DITI will initially focus on eight areas - economy and finance, environment and ecology, health, social sector, education, urban development and infrastructure, sustainable development goals, and IT and data analytics.

It will also support the preparation of medium- and long-term development frameworks, including a proposed 'Vision Delhi 2047' document, and facilitate consultations with stakeholders.

The governing board will be headed by the Chief Minister, with a vice-chairperson nominated by her. Delhi ministers, the Chief Secretary, DDA Vice-Chairman, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner and NDMC Chairperson will be members. The Planning Department's administrative secretary will serve as member secretary, while subject experts and relevant officials may be invited.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has been nominated as the lead knowledge institution for DITI.

Proposal To Go Before Cabinet

The government said the institute is intended to bring policy research, data, expertise and monitoring together to address challenges such as rapid urbanisation, population growth, climate change, technological changes and rising citizen expectations.

The proposal draws on the experience of NITI Aayog, citing the value of an institution that combines strategic policy thinking with implementation support.

Before being placed before the cabinet, the draft will be circulated to the Finance and Planning departments and the Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Department for comments. Their observations will be incorporated before cabinet approval is sought.

(KNN Bureau)

