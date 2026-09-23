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Floyd Bennett Field Public Arts Festival Features 15 New Works


2026-09-23 02:11:47
(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Floyd Bennett Field! Public Arts Festival is scheduled to return on Saturday, October 3, 2026, transforming New York City's first airport into an immersive arts celebration. This year's festival will showcase 15 newly commissioned works, which will be projection-mapped onto the 8,640-square-foot façade of two historic airplane hangars.

Renowned artists participating in the event include Derrick Adams, Randy Polumbo, Wills Glasspiegel, LaJuné McMillian, and Ryan Hartley Smith. Their artworks will explore themes of water, nature, and innovation, reflecting Floyd Bennett Field's connection to the Jamaica Bay waterfront and its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean.

The historic hangars, currently undergoing revitalization, will be brought to life for a single night through light, movement, and digital storytelling, creating a dynamic interplay between past and present. As one of NYC's largest outdoor projection-mapped art events, the festival is free and open to the public, drawing diverse audiences for art, live music, and the park's natural beauty. More information is available at jbrpc/arts.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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