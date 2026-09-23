Tala Madani's“Control X” Showcases New Work In Los Angeles

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist's new exhibition,“Control X,” is currently on view atin. Madani, known for her provocative figurative paintings, described her artistic approach to the publication:

The exhibition, which opened on September 18, 2026, and runs through October 24, 2026, at 5130 W. Edgewood Place, follows a busy period for the artist. Madani, who was born in Iran in 1981 and emigrated to Oregon, also had a mid-career survey at MOCA Geffen in 2022.

The show includes Alphabet City, a new animation featuring music composed by her husband, artist Nathaniel Mellors, marking their first collaboration. Madani's previous works include the“Shit Moms” series, which began in 2019, and paintings depicting naked businessmen and blurred ceiling fans.

Madani reflected on language and structure in her work, noting that Alphabet City explores“how structure can hurt people.” She explained,“The language becoming big and taking itself onto the figures is about how sometimes the structure itself is faulty... so then the language takes over and fucks everybody up.”

Discussing formalism, Madani stated,“There is a fascism in adhering to something formally limiting.” She believes that the historical development of representational space, from the late medieval period through the Renaissance, correlates with an increasing urge to classify and control the world.

Source: Artnet News