MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition, Thomas Hart Benton: A Picture of America in its Entirety, is on view at, prompting a re-evaluation of the Regionalist artist's complex legacy. The exhibition runs throughat the gallery'slocation at. The gallery organized the show.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1889 into a prominent political family, Benton focused his artistic practice on portraying the lives of poor and working-class Americans and their country. He developed an accessible style centered on the“real American experience.” However, this small retrospective, according to the source, takes Benton's ambition for granted and does not adequately address the challenges of capturing the United States in its full scope. Populism, for Benton, became a“double-edged sword” defining his body of work.

Two paintings from the 1940s highlight Benton's appreciation for Black American laborers. These works emerged from his travels and sketching throughout the South during the first half of the twentieth century. One piece depicts sharecroppers harvesting cotton, while another shows laborers cutting sugarcane. Despite his understanding of Black American history, the artist, in these paintings, idealizes the post-Civil War Southern farming landscape, presenting it as a timeless agrarian vision rather than acknowledging its racist history and the legacy of slavery he witnessed.

Benton's portrayal of the United States also extends to landscapes such as The Desert ( 1956 ), which features still-life-like elements like dried wood and vibrant desert flowers set against arid, undulating mountains. In Conversation ( 1952 ), he depicts a boy wearing a red cap walking along a scenic path flanked by wispy trees. In these and other works, Benton's depictions are often described as“cloyingly idyllic,” disconnected from the American reality he aimed to capture. While many of Benton's compositions at Schoelkopf offer formal pleasures and evoke a compelling ambivalence toward the US, others convey a“grating, kitschy Americana sensibility.” The source notes that while Benton could never capture the US“in its entirety,” his conviction that he could warrants attention.

Source: Hyperallergic