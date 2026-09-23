Amateur Archaeologist Discovers 934 Roman Silver Coins In Germany

MENAFN - USA Art News) An amateur archaeologist using a metal detector has unearthed a hoard ofin a field in. The coins date from the era of Roman emperor

Last year, Oliver Riedl contacted authorities after his metal detector continuously signaled. Experts then initiated an excavation, revealing what the local archaeology office describes as the largest collection of coins from this period found in the country. The 6.8 pounds of silver was likely intentionally buried during the second half of the second century CE, according to the LVR Office for the Preservation of Archaeological Monuments in the Rhineland.

“Of course, we can only speculate about the motives, but it's very likely that someone wanted to keep this money safe. After all, banks didn't exist back then,” Erich Classen, a state archaeologist and the office's director, told ABC News. Classen added that while it remains uncertain why the treasure was never retrieved,“perhaps the owner died before that could happen, without being able to pass on the knowledge about the coins.” The identity of the person who buried the treasure is also unknown.

Rahel Otte, a research associate at the archaeological office, explained the significant value of the find, stating,“At that time, an ordinary soldier in the legion earned 300 denarii a year. However, about half of that was withheld for food and equipment. A legionary would therefore have had to save all of his disposable income for about six years to amass the Wesseling hoard.”

Between 39 BCE and 459 CE, under General Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa, the Romans extended their empire's border along the Rhine River. There, they established a military outpost that later became Colonia Agrippina, known today as Cologne. The discovered treasure is now on public display at the nearby LVR-LandesMuseum Bonn.

We previously reported:

An amateur metal detectorist has discovered Finland's largest Viking-era silver coin hoard, weighing nearly 10 pounds, in two containers near Sysmä.

Source: ARTnews