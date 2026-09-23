Kanako Abe's Paper Art Illustrated In New Children's Book

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis applying her intricate paper-cutting technique to an ambitious new book project in collaboration with young adult novelist. Abe's work, which often depicts woodland creatures in relief to create dreamlike scenes, is central to her artistic practice.

The upcoming book, The Paper Girl, is published by Frances Lincoln Ltd. and follows a young protagonist's journey to self-advocacy. The character learns to assert herself by invoking“no” after initially changing forms based on others' comments.

A statement from the artist emphasizes the role of paper in her creative process:“the paper becomes a canvas for stories untold, where every cut is a deliberate step into a world where imagination and reality intertwine.”

The Paper Girl is scheduled for release on October 6. Readers can pre-order copies via Bookshop, and those who provide proof of purchase through a form on Quarto will receive a signed bookplate from Abe.

In addition to the book, Abe is preparing for a curatorial endeavor at Giant Robot Gallery in January, which will also feature her own artwork. She is also slated to participate in a group exhibition at Childhood's End Gallery in Olympia, Washington, next April.

Source: This Is Colossal