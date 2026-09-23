Gen Z are leading the way on everyday kindness, typically carrying out an act of generosity five times a week.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 83 per cent of those aged 18-29 consider themselves to be generous, with 24 per cent donating money to those in need a few times a month.

Others regularly donate goods or items (40 per cent) to charity, volunteer their time to good causes (49 per cent) and take part in charitable events (23 per cent).

But while Gen Z are setting the standard for everyday acts of generosity, Millennials are the biggest charitable donors, contributing an average of £37 a month to good causes.

And it's not just Gen Z flexing their generosity, as 54 per cent of Boomers carry out an act of kindness at least once or twice a week.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of those aged 62-80 have donated goods or items to charity and 31 per cent have donated spare change in the past year.

Overall, when it comes to in-store giving, 21 per cent of charitable Brits donate by rounding up purchases at the till or self-service checkout, and 39 per cent donate by purchasing a charity product.

A third of all adults have helped a stranger in need, 20 per cent have supported a local fundraiser and 16 per cent would give their last fiver to someone facing immediate hardship.

The research was commissioned by McDonald's ahead of the UK's first ever McHappy Day [], which is taking place on Saturday 26 September.

For one day only, £1 from every qualifying main meal in selected restaurants will be donated to Ronald McDonald House UK, raising vital funds for families with seriously ill children across the UK.

A spokesperson for McDonald's, which has created a downloadable 'Good Deed' bingo card, said:“Whether it's giving up their time, donating money, helping a stranger or supporting a local cause, people are proving that acts of kindness remain a big part of everyday life.

“It's fantastic to see all generations embracing charitable giving and community support in some way.

“At a time when life can feel increasingly busy and demanding, it's clear that helping others still matters to people.”

The research also revealed that children and young people are among the causes Brits are most likely to support (26 per cent), as well as health charities (23 per cent).

But generosity appears to benefit the giver as well as the recipient, with 73 per cent claiming that helping others has a positive impact on their mental wellbeing.

More than three quarters (76 per cent) said helping others makes them happier, while 28 per cent believe it helps them feel more connected to those around them, according to the OnePoll findings.

It also emerged 90 per cent believe it's important to help others whenever they can, with 27 per cent regularly providing support without expecting anything in return.

While 34 per cent buy surprise gifts for friends or family 'just because'.

Popular spur-of-the-moment treats include chocolate or sweets (40 per cent), flowers (31 per cent) and a coffee (24 per cent).

The research also found 53 per cent think Britain is a generous nation, with the biggest motivations for helping others being a desire to make a difference (31 per cent), brighten someone's day (31 per cent) and simply support those who need it most (37 per cent).

The spokesperson added:“What matters most is often not the size of the gesture, but the impact it has.

“It's also encouraging to see that generosity leaves people feeling happier, more connected and more positive themselves.

“That's why initiatives such as McHappy Day are so important - giving people another opportunity to support the families who need it most.

“Ronald McDonald House UK provides extraordinary support for families whose world is turned upside down by a child's illness - offering free accommodation so they can be right there by their child's side, at no cost to them.

“Thanks to the generosity of our customers, franchisees and supply partners, every penny raised on Saturday 26th September will make a genuine difference.”

TOP 20 SPONTANEOUS ACTS OF GENEROSITY

1. Donated unwanted items

2. Donated to charity

3. Treated a friend or relative to a gift

4. Helped a stranger

5. Given someone a lift

6. Given up your place in a queue to someone in a hurry

7. Left a positive review to help a small business

8. Bought someone lunch or dinner

9. Picked up litter in a public place without being asked

10. Bought someone a coffee

11. Helped someone get something off a high shelf/airplane overhead storage

12. Shared skills or expertise for free

13. Supported a local fundraiser

14. Given money to someone in need

15. Posted a letter or parcel for someone

16. Sent flowers or a care package to someone going through a tough time

17. Introduced someone to a useful contact to help them find a job or opportunity

18. Babysat or pet-sat for free to help someone out

19. Bought a round of drinks unexpectedly

20. Helped someone carry a pram up or down a flight of stairs