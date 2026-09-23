MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) is advancing Canada first verified subsurface natural hydrogen system at the Lawson Discovery in Saskatchewan while developing its AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform. MAX Power retained Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE: KD) subsidiary Kyndryl Canada to develop a commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for MAXX LEMI and is studying how commercially viable natural hydrogen could support power-intensive infrastructure including AI and high-performance-computing facilities.

The broader AI ecosystem highlighted in the editorial includes Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which announced an $84.75 billion equity capital raise to expand AI infrastructure; Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE: KD), which plans to acquire Healthcare IT Leaders; International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), which is collaborating with Marist University on an Innovation Incubator featuring an IBM z17 mainframe; and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which through SpaceXAI launched Grok 4.5.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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