Investornewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) Featured In Miningnewswire Editorial On Western Rare Earth Supply Chains

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) announced its placement in a MiningNewsWire editorial examining rising demand for rare earth elements and critical metals as Western nations seek alternative sources for key applications including electric vehicles, wind turbines, data centers and advanced defense systems.

The editorial highlights Greenland Mines recent application to more than double its footprint in West Greenland, a move that, if approved, could expand a promising deposit into a broader rare earth district and position the company among developers working to advance Western-aligned rare earth and critical-mineral supply chains.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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