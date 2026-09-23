Missionirnewsbreaks Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) Targets $60 Million In Annualized Cost Savings, Positive Adjusted EBITDA By June 2027
The program includes reducing costs across cloud and technology infrastructure, staffing, property, marketing and other spending while transitioning professional services delivery to partners including TCS and Tech Mahindra to improve gross margins and support growth. Rezolve Ai said it will continue investing in Rezolve Commerce, Rezolve Pay, Rezolve Reward, Rezolve Insight, brainpowa and supporting infrastructure.
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About Rezolve Ai
Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.
Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.
Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at
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