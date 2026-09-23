Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Targets AI Semiconductor Packaging Opportunity Through Techforce Robotics

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), operating as TechForce Robotics, is targeting the growing semiconductor automation and advanced-packaging market through its majority-owned TechForce Advanced Manufacturing subsidiary. The venture plans to scale production of automated Wafer Sorter and Automated Optical Inspection systems for 8-inch and 12-inch silicon wafers, with first production and revenue targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The editorial also highlights Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), which is partnering with the University of California, Berkeley on semiconductor research; KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC), which opened a new R&D and Innovation Hub in India; Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), which broke ground on a new Oregon lab as part of a planned investment of more than $3 billion in its global lab network; and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI), which received a new volume order for 800G data center transceivers from a major hyperscale customer.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing process

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN