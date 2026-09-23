Investornewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Receives China Patent Allowance For Gesture-Control Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) announced a Notice of Allowance from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (“CNIPA”) for a patent application covering technology that converts hand and finger movements into commands using surface nerve conduction signals. The allowance specifically protects the company technology for measuring gesture intensity, enabling continuous, pressure-based control without cameras, controllers or touchscreens.

The company said the technology could support applications across consumer electronics, extended reality (“XR”) products, smart glasses, robotics, physical AI, accessibility and healthcare. The allowance is part of an intellectual property portfolio comprising 14 patent matters across the United States, China and South Korea, six of which have been granted, with protection extending as late as 2043.

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About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company's newsroom at

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