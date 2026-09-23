Ainewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) To Present Open-Medicine AI Growth Plan, Live Platform Demo In Webinar

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) will present the growth plan for Open-Medicine AI (“OMAI”), its wholly owned subsidiary developing a multi-agentic AI platform for drug development, during a live webinar today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. CEO Panna Sharma will lead the 45-minute session, which will cover OMAI market opportunity, customer feedback, platform capabilities, development roadmap, economics, benchmarks, potential partnerships and contribution to shareholder value.

OMAI core capabilities and initial platform were developed within Lantern clinical programs and areas of focus. Launched as withZeta in April 2026 with an initial focus on rare cancers, the platform is expanding into additional diseases, therapy types and stages of drug development. The webinar will include a live demonstration followed by a question-and-answer session.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.