Defensenewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Board Approves Rights Offering Of Up To $125 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced that its board approved a rights offering to holders of common stock and certain other company securities, with an Oct. 9, 2026, record date. The company expects to offer up to $50 million of Common Unit subscription rights and up to 3 million Preferred Units representing up to $75 million of Preferred Unit subscription rights. Moody Capital Solutions will serve as dealer manager.

Common Units will be priced at 20 cents and include one common share and rights to purchase additional shares at 25 cents and 30 cents. Preferred Units will be priced at $25 and include one preferred share and rights to purchase additional preferred shares at $30 and $35. The preferred stock will carry a $25 stated value and liquidation preference and pay a cumulative annual dividend of $2.10 per share. Datavault AI intends to use net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially including strategic transactions, acquisitions or investments.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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