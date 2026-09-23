Defensenewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Completes Ukraine Tour Demonstrating Overwatch In GPS-Jammed Environments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) completed a three-week customer tour of Ukraine following the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland, demonstrating its Overwatch technology to drone manufacturers and operators. The company showcased the Overwatch Positioning Network, launched Overwatch Intelligence and demonstrated Overwatch Patrol, with live deployments including flights within 17 km of the front line that obtained aircraft positions and target coordinates without satellite navigation.

SPARC AI said Overwatch returned latitude and longitude from drone telemetry in milliseconds during GPS-jammed operations, with no compute or software required on the aircraft. Following deployments in Ukraine and a Western-aligned partner nation in the Middle East, the company is engaged with several drone OEMs on opportunities including extending Overwatch to unmanned ground vehicles and fixed-wing platforms and is working to obtain a NATO Stock Number (“NSN”) for Overwatch.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.