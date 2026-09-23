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Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Growth - Why AI Chip Production Is Driving Demand
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: The biggest hurdle in the AI boom has shifted. Etching the tiniest transistor is no longer the whole story. What is becoming more important is which companies can turn out packaged chips quickly, cleanly and in large enough quantities that AI data centers never run short. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that the company is ramping up capacity for CoWoS-L, the high-end packaging technology used in its newest chips, and that suppliers need to improve yield and speed up output. That same expectation is now spreading to the automation and inspection tools that keep packaging lines running, a space that Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (Profile ) plans to compete in under its TechForce Robotics operating name. Last week, the company revealed that it had formed a majority-owned subsidiary - TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. - created alongside a manufacturing partner based in Taiwan. The purpose of the new subsidiary is to scale up output of automated Wafer Sorter and AOI systems for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers, and it is targeting first production and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026. Nightfood aims to take its place among other prominent names in the wider AI/automation ecosystem, such as Applied Materials Inc. KLA Corporation Lam Research Corporation
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