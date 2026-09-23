Doe Announces Quantum Computing Awards, Pegs Funding To Verifiable Performance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Department of Energy is rolling out a new funding competition that ties payouts directly to proven quantum computing performance rather than research promises alone. Called the Quantum Genesis Q Competition, it will offer up to $215 million to companies that can get fault-tolerant machines doing genuine scientific computation, with the largest sums going to those that clear a bar of 100 working logical qubits.

Such sustained federal government interest in quantum computing puts companies like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) in a favorable position to attract investor interest since technologies that receive government funding indicate that the field is...

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