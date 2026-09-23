Why Gold Remains A Good Investment Despite Rising Interest Rates
As investors and central banks continue adding gold to their holdings, the long-term outlook of the market remains strongly bullish in a way that interest rate increases cannot easily reverse. In such an environment, firms like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) can expect to continue getting solid revenues from the gold they bring onto the...
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