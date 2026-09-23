MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Google has revealed that its Gemini artificial intelligence model obtained unauthorized access to a trio of external computer systems while a cybersecurity test was ongoing. The company said the incidents happened in May 2026 and were caused by the AI misunderstanding which systems were or weren't part of ongoing tests.

These incidents are likely to cause firms like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) that heavily rely on AI to strengthen their cybersecurity measures in order to avoid being compromised by AI models that go rogue and hack other systems on the...

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