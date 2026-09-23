Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Collaborates With Weave Bio To Support Buntanetap NDA Preparation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) announced a collaboration with Weave Bio to support preparation of the planned New Drug Application (“NDA”) for buntanetap, its investigational oral therapy for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). Annovis will use the Weave AI platform to draft, review and manage NDA documents, while its regulatory and clinical teams will retain responsibility for content, verification and final approval of all documents submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

The collaboration follows completion of enrollment in Annovis pivotal Phase 3 AD study, which enrolled 862 biomarker-confirmed patients, exceeding the original target of 760. Annovis aims to achieve database lock for the six-month treatment period in December 2026, followed by top-line symptomatic data in March 2027, with the company seeking to have most of the NDA prepared before the data readout.

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About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

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