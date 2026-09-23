Biomednewsbreaks - Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO)(OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H) (WKN: A3EKSZ) And Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) Awarded Digital Health Innovation Fund Grant For AI-Driven Oncology Platform

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Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H) (WKN: A3EKSZ) and Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF), together with Canada's Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre and Centre de recherche du CHU de Québec-Université Laval, were awarded a competitive Digital Health Innovation Fund grant administered by the Terry Fox Research Institute to support development of Onco SynoGraph AI-driven oncology platform. The reimbursement-based grant covers up to 25% of an estimated $3.5 million project budget.

The project will advance SynoGraph using federated learning and causal AI to predict first-in-human clinical outcomes from preclinical studies and real-world clinico-genomic data. Redwood AI will contribute proprietary data integration and physicochemical modelling methods, while the academic partners will contribute clinico-genomic and imaging data and Onco will contribute its causal AI methods and federated pipeline development.

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About Redwood AI Inc.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

About Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company holds an exclusive worldwide licence to patented technology directed to the therapeutic inhibition of PNKP, a novel clinical target in DNA damage response.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONNVF are available in the company's newsroom at

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