Techmediabreaks Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) Enters Worldwide Joint Distribution Agreement With E-PRO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) entered into a Strategic Partnership and Joint Distribution Agreement with Taiwan-based E-PRO DISPLAY CO., LTD., which appointed Nocera as a non-exclusive joint distributor worldwide, responsible for sales, customer development and channel building. The agreement relates to a buy-back and trade-in program involving pre-owned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets, with shipments expected in tranches from late September through the end of November 2026.

According to written confirmation from iFP Green Technology Limited, approximately 600,000 handsets with an aggregate awarded value of about $520.5 million have been allocated to E-PRO. Nocera emphasized that the allocation does not represent its revenue, orders, backlog or a commitment, and the agreement carries no minimum quantity, amount or term commitment beyond its initial 12-month term.

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About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is building a portfolio of AI and energy infrastructure businesses across Asia, Europe and the United States, spanning AI model aggregation and distribution, device and channel operations, and renewable energy and storage assets.

For more information, visit . For AI partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].

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