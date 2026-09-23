Techmediabreaks Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) Enters Worldwide Joint Distribution Agreement With E-PRO
According to written confirmation from iFP Green Technology Limited, approximately 600,000 handsets with an aggregate awarded value of about $520.5 million have been allocated to E-PRO. Nocera emphasized that the allocation does not represent its revenue, orders, backlog or a commitment, and the agreement carries no minimum quantity, amount or term commitment beyond its initial 12-month term.
To view the full press release, visit
About Nocera, Inc.
Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is building a portfolio of AI and energy infrastructure businesses across Asia, Europe and the United States, spanning AI model aggregation and distribution, device and channel operations, and renewable energy and storage assets.
For more information, visit . For AI partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].
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