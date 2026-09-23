Networknewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering To Expand SOL Treasury

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of 3,125,000 common shares at $8 per share, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $25 million before fees and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 24, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward intends to use the net proceeds to acquire additional SOL, increasing the size of its SOL treasury while increasing SOL per fully diluted share. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

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About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Forward's mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, Forward launched a digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit .

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