Networknewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) To Present KROS-101 Research At Discovery On Target Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) announced that President and Chief Scientific Officer Neil Bhowmick will present and moderate a discussion at the 24th Annual Discovery on Target Drug Discovery Conference, being held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Boston. Bhowmick will moderate a Sept. 30 breakout session titled“Winning the Race against Cancer Therapy Resistance,” focused on Kairos strategy of targeting cancer drug resistance to extend the efficacy of previously effective drug candidates.

Bhowmick will also deliver an oral plenary presentation Sept. 30 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern on KROS-101, Kairos drug candidate targeting solid tumors. The presentation will focus on KROS-101 targeting of GITR (“Glucocorticoid-Induced TNF Receptor”) to increase T-cell function and expand effector T-cells with anti-tumor activity.

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About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma's lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KAPA are available in the company's newsroom at

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