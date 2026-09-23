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Afghan Boxer Hamdam Beats Qatari Opponent, Advances At Asian Games

Afghan Boxer Hamdam Beats Qatari Opponent, Advances At Asian Games


2026-09-23 02:09:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan boxer Amal Hamdam has defeated his Qatari opponent in the 60-kilogram weight category at the 20th Asian Olympic Games, securing a place in the next round of the competition.

The Afghanistan National Boxing Federation said in a statement today that Hamdam recorded the victory over his Qatari opponent during the ongoing games.

According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Afghanistan is represented by a three-member boxing team at the event.

The 20th Asian Olympic Games began on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with athletes from 45 Asian countries, including Afghanistan, competing in 41 sports disciplines.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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