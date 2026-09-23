Afghan Boxer Hamdam Beats Qatari Opponent, Advances At Asian Games
The Afghanistan National Boxing Federation said in a statement today that Hamdam recorded the victory over his Qatari opponent during the ongoing games.
According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Afghanistan is represented by a three-member boxing team at the event.
The 20th Asian Olympic Games began on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with athletes from 45 Asian countries, including Afghanistan, competing in 41 sports disciplines.
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