EFG Hermes Secures Top Corporate Access And Research Rankings In 2026 Extel Emerging EMEA Survey

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, has secured leading positions in the 2026 Extel Emerging EMEA Research Survey, ranking No. 1 in the Corporate Access Conference category for the second consecutive year, while its Research division earned multiple top rankings across key sectors.

The results underscore EFG Hermes' position as a leading platform for investment dialogue across MENA, combining best-in-class corporate access with deep sector expertise and high-quality research to connect global investors with the region's most compelling opportunities.

EFG Hermes' No. 1 ranking in Corporate Access Conferences reflects the continued strength of its flagship EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference, which remains the largest investment forum dedicated to MENA. The 19th edition hosted 220 companies from 12 countries and welcomed 675 institutional investors and fund managers representing 252 global institutions, reinforcing its role as a key meeting point for international capital, listed companies, and regional policymakers.

“This ranking reflects the scale, relevance, and execution strength of EFG Hermes' corporate access platform,” said Mohmed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company.“Being ranked No. 1 in Corporate Access Conferences for the second consecutive year is a clear vote of confidence from our clients and reinforces the role we play in bringing global and regional capital closer to MENA's listed companies. As the region commands a larger share of emerging-market investor attention, access to management teams, policymakers, and sector leaders is critical. Our focus is to deliver that access with substance, consistency, and depth, enabling investors to make better-informed allocation decisions across MENA.”

Together with the London MENA Conference, the EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference has become a fixture in the regional investment calendar, bringing together global investors, senior executives, policymakers, and industry leaders to examine the trends, reforms, and opportunities shaping MENA markets.

EFG Hermes' Research division also delivered a strong performance in this year's survey, with several analysts recognized among the top performers in their sectors. Ahmed Hazem Maher, Managing Director, Head of Energy, Transport & Industrials, was ranked the top analyst in Utilities, second in Transportation, and runner-up in Oil & Gas. Ahmed Moataz, Director, Head of Healthcare and Insurance, ranked first in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals. Mai Attia, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate & Construction, ranked third in Construction & Real Estate. Hatem Alaa, Managing Director, Deputy Head of Research and Head of the Consumer Sector, ranked third in Transportation and was named runner-up in the Consumer sector.

“This year's Extel rankings reflect the dedication, talent, and analytical depth of our Research team,” said Ahmed Shams, Managing Director and Global Head of Research at EFG Hermes.“We are especially pleased to see our analysts recognized across a broad range of sectors, including multiple top rankings. These results reinforce EFG Hermes' reputation as a trusted source of strategic insight and reflect the confidence that the global investment community continues to place in our research platform. They also speak to the collaborative, client-first culture that drives our team and underpins the value we deliver to investors.”

The latest rankings further strengthen EFG Hermes' standing as a trusted partner to the global investment community, with an integrated platform that combines market-leading corporate access, differentiated research, and deep regional expertise to help investors assess and navigate opportunities across MENA.

The achievements were celebrated at the Extel Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards Dinner & Ceremony in London on 17 September.