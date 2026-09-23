China's Flagship ZEEKR 9X Begins First Large-Scale Overseas Shipment, Recognized As 'The Most Expensive Chinese Vehicle Overseas'

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )ZEEKR 9X, the world's first vehicle equipped with SEA-Super Electric Hybrid (SEP) technology, officially began its first large-scale overseas shipment to the UAE from Jiangyin Port Area of Fuzhou Port. As one of the first Chinese flagship SUVs to achieve large-scale overseas rollout, ZEEKR 9X is priced above RMB 800,000 in the UAE and close to RMB 1 million in Europe. The model is now accelerating its expansion into key markets including the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Since its launch, ZEEKR 9X has maintained a leading position among large SUVs priced above RMB 500,000 in terms of sales performance, customer recognition, and residual value. Its successful establishment as a premium flagship SUV in China has laid a solid foundation for its global market expansion. The Mansory-customized ZEEKR 9X is priced above RMB 2.7 million overseas, making it the most expensive Chinese vehicle available in overseas markets.

According to local media reports, the Prime Minister of Qatar and members of the UAE Royal Family have experienced ZEEKR 9X during official transportation scenarios. Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous driving technology company, has also imported ZEEKR vehicles in large volumes despite tariffs of nearly 130% in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, ZEEKR 009 has become a leading luxury MPV in multiple international markets, while ZEEKR 7X has achieved higher pricing and sales performance than Tesla Model Y in several overseas regions, earning recognition as a premium version of Tesla.

By entering high-value markets with high-value products and winning recognition from premium customers through strong product performance, ZEEKR has demonstrated a new chapter in the high-quality global expansion of Chinese automotive brands. From January to August 2026, ZEEKR ranked first among China's premium automotive brands in overseas exports. Backed by Geely's nearly 30 years of automotive expertise and global resources, ZEEKR has now entered more than 60 countries and regions, with nearly 800 stores worldwide. It has become the only Chinese luxury automotive brand to achieve vehicle deliveries across all five continents, further strengthening its global presence.

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global luxury electric vehicle technology brand from Geely Auto Group. Utilizing advanced software-defined architectures and cutting-edge propulsion technologies, Zeekr is dedicated to creating a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation at its core.