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Iran Says It Conveyed Conditions To US Through Qatari Mediator


2026-09-23 02:07:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran engaged with the ‌United ​States through ‌a Qatari ‌mediator ⁠in ‌New ‌York and ⁠conveyed conditions including an end to the war on ​all fronts and a halt ‌to what Tehran ⁠called ​US "acts of ​aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told state news agency ‌IRNA.

Baghaei said ‌Iran's ⁠conditions ⁠also included ⁠an end to the naval blockade and economic ​warfare, and the release of Iranian assets, IRNA reported.

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Gulf Times

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