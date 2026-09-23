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Iran Says It Conveyed Conditions To US Through Qatari Mediator
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran engaged with the United States through a Qatari mediator in New York and conveyed conditions including an end to the war on all fronts and a halt to what Tehran called US "acts of aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told state news agency IRNA.
Baghaei said Iran's conditions also included an end to the naval blockade and economic warfare, and the release of Iranian assets, IRNA reported.
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