New Financing Nature 2026 Report Offers Playbook For Financing Nature Protection At Scale

Financing Nature 2026 arrives just a few weeks before COP17, the UN Biodiversity Conference, which the authors describe as a test of the world's resolve to translate five years of pilots and proof points into widespread adoption. The research shows it's not a lack of tools or evidence, but a lack of political will and harmful policies that leave nature and economies at risk.

The Financing Nature report presents a blueprint for scaling successful pilots into widespread implementation by aligning public incentives, policies, and private investment. The case studies show firsthand how both private and public institutions have moved the needle to protect nature.



Financing Nature 2026 was compiled with the help of contributing partners, including Bank of America, Conservation International with BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Rare, Enosis Capital, International Crane Foundation and Endangered Wildlife Trust, Jocotoco, One Hundred Miles, Rare Systemiq, Temasek and The Nature Conservancy, whose case studies provided examples of projects that are working. Drawing on the solutions from those case studies, the report names five key recommendations for scaling proven nature-finance solutions and turning successful models into global practice:

Read the full report here.

About Paulson Institute

The Paulson Institute is an independent, non-partisan organization advancing sustainable economic growth, climate and nature finance, and global economic stability. Founded by former US Treasury Secretary Henry M. Paulson, Jr., in 2011, the Institute applies economic and financial expertise to help address today's most pressing environmental and geopolitical challenges. The Institute helps mobilize capital for natural infrastructure and biodiversity conservation, strengthen global green and nature finance standards, and work to advance economic prosperity. With a diverse, globally experienced team, the Institute convenes leaders, advises institutions, and helps provide practical solutions that support a more resilient, sustainable, and nature-positive future.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive. Founded in the U.S. through grassroots action in 1951, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. Thanks to more than a million members and the dedicated efforts of our diverse staff and over 1,000 scientists, we impact conservation in 83 countries and territories: 39 by direct conservation impact and 44 through partners.

About World Wildlife Fund

Founded in 1961, WWF works to help people and nature thrive. As a global conservation organization, WWF operates in more than 100 countries, partnering with communities, companies, and governments to protect wildlife, conserve vital habitats, and advance sustainable solutions. Grounded in science and driven by collaboration, WWF works to help nature by conserving biodiversity, supporting resilient communities, and addressing climate change. Nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 5 million globally are WWF members.