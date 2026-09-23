2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference Explores Five Core Scientific Themes

MENAFN - 3BL) What topics will the 2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference cover? From how tire and road wear particles are generated to how they impact our environment, this year's program spans five core scientific themes.

An independent Scientific Committee has designed a rich agenda that dives into every major aspect of tire and road wear emissions research:

Tire and road emissions generation and characterization (particulates and constituents) - How and how much do tires emit? Environmental Distribution & Fate of tire emissions - Where do these particles and chemicals travel and persist? Behavior and impact of tire emissions on the environment - What effects do tire emissions have on ecosystems and people? Design Alternatives - How can tires, vehicles or materials be re-imagined to reduce emissions? Civil engineering measures and environmental practices for mitigation of TRWP and chemicals - What road designs, runoff management or capture technologies can limit emissions?

Each theme addresses critical questions and solutions for more sustainable mobility. If your work touches on any of these areas, this conference will be an ideal platform to share insights and learn from peers. Let's push the boundaries of what we know, together.

Cambridge, England ️ 8–10 December 2026

The Tire Emissions Research Conference is an event supported by the Tire Industry Project (TIP), part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Learn more about the conference themes and how to attend.



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