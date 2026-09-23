WISER Group Joins Inogen Alliance

MENAFN - 3BL) September 23, 2026 /3BL/ - Inogen Alliance welcomes WISER Group as its newest Associate company in Hungary. This strategic addition strengthens our presence in the EMEA region, further expanding our ability to deliver high-quality environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) services through a truly global network of local experts. With extensive experience supporting manufacturers, construction companies, and multinational organizations across Hungary, WISER Group enhances the Alliance's ability to provide local insight and practical EHS support in a strategically important Central European market. As our multinational clients continue to grow and evolve, expanding our geographic reach as well as offering innovative solutions remains a key priority to ensure consistent, on-the-ground support wherever they operate.

With more than 70 Associate companies and over 6,000 consultants worldwide, the Alliance continues to grow as a trusted global partner, connecting regional expertise with global coordination to solve complex challenges. The addition of WISER Group reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening coverage in key markets, enhancing collaboration across regions, and delivering innovative, locally informed solutions that support sustainable business practices at scale.

About WISER Group

WISER Group is a Hungary-based EHS consultancy with more than 15 years of experience, supporting multinational companies and SMEs across a wide range of industries, including construction and building materials, automotive and manufacturing, food and consumer goods, and telecommunications. Their core expertise covers occupational health and safety, fire protection, environmental compliance and construction safety.

“Becoming part of Inogen Alliance marks an important milestone in WISER Group's development. It enables us to combine the agility and local expertise of our team with a truly global network, allowing us to support international clients consistently across borders while continuing to deliver the practical, high-quality EHS solutions our clients expect from us.”- László Kozák, Managing Director, WISER Group

Every Associate company admitted to Inogen Alliance undergoes a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure alignment in values, technical capabilities, and geographic fit. Approved by our Board of Directors, each new addition strengthens the expertise, collaboration, and trusted relationships that define our global network.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.