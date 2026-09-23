Tork And The Green Bay Packers Partner For Sixth Annual 'Tackle Hygiene With Every Catch' Campaign

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Tork Newsroom

GREEN BAY, WI and APPLETON, WI, September 23, 2026 /3BL/ - Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, and the Green Bay Packers are launching the sixth annual Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch campaign for the 2026 season. Starting with the Packers' first home game on September 24 through their fifth home game on November 15, Tork will donate $250 in sustainable hygiene products for every Packers catch made at Lambeau Field to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern Wisconsin, an organization supporting families with children receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. Donations from this year's campaign will help deliver up to $30,000 in sustainable hygiene products such as Tork facial tissue, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

To date, the Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch campaign with the Green Bay Packers has donated $136,750 in Tork sustainable hygiene products to local charities, underscoring the commitment of these organizations.

“Six years into the Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch campaign, we're excited to continue building on this partnership both on and off the field,” said Justin Wolf, director of corporate partnerships sales and activations for the Green Bay Packers.“Every catch our fans cheer for provides sustainable hygiene products to families in need throughout our community. Together with Tork, we are enhancing the fan experience at Lambeau Field while making a meaningful impact beyond gameday and reinforcing our dedication to supporting those who need it most.”

Building a welcoming experience for every fan

Creating a welcoming experience for every fan is central to Lambeau Field's mission, a commitment shared with the Tork brand. Through its inclusive hygiene in public restrooms program, Tork is helping remove barriers to hygiene in public restrooms and making these spaces more accessible for everyone. This commitment was recently recognized through the world's first Design for All (EN 17161) certification, awarded to the Tork dispenser development process. At Lambeau Field, this translates to more than 2,100 dispensers providing paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, wipers, soap and sanitizer, purposely designed so all fans can more easily access the hygiene products they need extends beyond the restroom experience. In partnership with organizations like KultureCity and Ticketmaster, Lambeau Field is fostering an environment where all fans, including those with sensory sensitivities, can feel welcome and supported throughout gameday. "Lambeau Field's KultureCity certification, paired with the Sensory Activation Vehicle presented by Ticketmaster, gives fans who are neurodivergent and those with sensory sensitivities the tools they need to fully enjoy gameday," said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity and member of the Tork Coalition for Inclusive Hygiene. "Add in partners like Tork, who bring that same commitment into the restrooms and concourses, and you get a stadium experience that's welcoming from the ground up."

Comfort and care beyond the stadium

Since opening in 1984, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern Wisconsin has provided a welcoming space for families with children receiving medical treatment at Children's Wisconsin, Rogers Behavioral Health, and other area hospitals, supporting more than 52,000 family stays from Wisconsin, across the United States, and dozens of countries. This year's Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch donations from Tork will help supply sustainable hygiene products that support cleaner and more comfortable shared spaces.

“Families come to Ronald McDonald House during some of the most challenging moments of their lives, caring for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs,” said Carl Lockrem, director of development, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern Wisconsin.“In that environment, access to hygiene products is more than a convenience - it helps create a cleaner, more comfortable and supportive space where families can focus on their child's care. We're grateful to Tork and the Green Bay Packers for helping us provide that sense of comfort and care when families need it most.”

From Lambeau Field's gates to Ronald McDonald House's doors, Tork, the Packers and RMHC® Eastern Wisconsin share a common goal: making sure people feel welcomed, supported and cared for, wherever they are away from home.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit .

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2025, Essity had net sales of approximately $14 billion and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Essity in Appleton, Neenah and Menasha, Wisconsin

Essity has approximately 790 employees in the Fox Cities, including nearly 610 between its Menasha mill and Neenah converting facility, which manufacture the Tork® brand of toilet paper, napkins and paper towels, and 183 at its Service Excellence Center in Appleton. In addition to Wisconsin, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

Learn more at essityusa.

About the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers, an iconic professional American football team established in 1919, are the only community-owned team in U.S. professional sports, with more than half a million fans owning shares in the club. Remarkably, though the team plays in Green Bay, Wisconsin-by far the smallest city in the National Football League with just over 100,000 residents-the Packers are the league's most successful franchise, with 13 championships, including four Super Bowls.

About Ronald McDonald House Charitiesof Eastern Wisconsin

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern Wisconsin, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides essential services to remove barriers, strengthen families and promote healing when children need healthcare. Since opening in 1984, RMHC Eastern Wisconsin has provided a supportive and compassionate community for families with children receiving medical treatment far from home. With the help of more than 430 dedicated volunteers, the organization has supported nearly 60,000 family stays from Wisconsin, all 50 states and 49 foreign countries. For more information, visit .