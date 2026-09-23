Guiding Stars: Balanced Meals On A Budget

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

September brings on“reset” vibes that mimic the fresh start we look for in January. For many of us, this includes a return to meal planning and engaging in a plan, shop, and cook strategy that works for our household. It may also mark a return to the all-too-familiar strain of creating budget-friendly, nourishing meals, often influenced by the misconception that balanced, nutritious meals must be expensive.

To help, I'm thrilled to share a four-week meal planning guide, Balanced Meals on a Budget. It includes dietitian-approved recipes, weekly grocery lists, cooking tips, and resources. Many of the recipes earn Guiding Stars, and all of them make use of everyday ingredients and simple cooking methods. The guide is designed to diminish the stress of providing family meals, while also making the most of your shopping trip to save you time and money. And it goes beyond recipes and shopping lists. You'll find nutrition guidance, ingredient-swapping tips to save money and reduce waste, and instructions for preparing convenient, versatile foods.

To supplement the guide, here are our five strategies for meal planning and shopping on a budget.

It only takes a moment with your calendar to save money and make the most of your weekly shopping trip. A glance at your upcoming schedule will remind you if there are busier days or longer nights that will make meal preparation or timing difficult. Choose recipes that provide more than one meal along with balanced snacks to fuel a long day. Then fill your cart with options that work together like puzzle pieces to make an active week more manageable. Lastly, go for pre-cut vegetables and pre-washed greens to save time (and possibly waste) in a busy week.

A sale is not savings unless it makes sense for your household. Especially when you must buy more to save. When a sale makes sense for you, stock up on whole grains, low-sodium canned goods, meat/poultry, and frozen foods to cover 3-5 meals. (Separate bulk meat and freeze as portions to defrost/cook.) Storing too much may lead to disorganization and increase the likelihood of food expiring before it's used (leading to waste).

Meal prepping isn't the only strategy for meal planning. I favor ingredient prepping. This approach provides a variety of options that can be mixed and matched to create balanced, flexible meals. (And you won't have to decide on Sunday what you will be eating all week.) To ingredient prep, make more protein than you need and slice and dice extra veggies. Leave some vegetables raw and cook some too, including starchy veggies like squash. Pair prepped ingredients with easy grains or starches to make grain bowls, wraps, salads, and more.

Clearly labeled frozen foods are a treasure when life gets busy or a meal idea eludes you. I highly recommend a“make one/freeze one” approach as much as possible. Casseroles, for example, can be divided into two smaller dishes-enjoy one now, and freeze one for another meal. Soups and stews are not too time-consuming to double, an approach that future you will be happy about. Be sure to clearly label and date foods before freezing. Add reheating instructions too, to save you (or someone else!) time.

Guiding Stars helps you cut through the noise in the store. Our shelf tags narrow down large, overwhelming sections so you can choose nutrient-dense foods that work best within your budget. Guiding Stars-earning foods are lower in attributes you're likely trying to limit: saturated fat, sodium, added sugar, and some additives. And the Stars help you find foods higher in whole grains, fiber, omega fats, and live active culture (probiotics). Guiding Stars also pairs well with popular diets and serves as an overall beneficial approach that works with any dietary restrictions.

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.