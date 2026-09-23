Aflac + Rachel Zoe Make Bold Fashion Statement To Prompt Americans To Check For Cancer

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

COLUMBUS, Ga., September 23, 2026 /3BL/ - A pioneer in cancer insurance, Aflac has spent seven decades helping people manage the emotional and financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. Today, as part of its Check for Cancer campaign that was launched last year, Aflac and fashion designer Rachel Zoe unveiled a limited-edition jacket that turns fashion into a prompt to check for cancer.

Take Aflac's Cancer Screening Assessment at CheckForCancerNow and complete the entry form for a chance to win Rachel Zoe's one-of-a kind jacket. The Aflac Fit Checks Sweepstakes goes live on Sept. 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT.

The Check for Cancer campaign leverages Fit Checks, the popular social media trend where individuals show their outfits in a video, highlighting their styling choices. The uniqueness of Zoe's jacket resides in a custom checkered pattern that features a QR code embedded into the print. Consumers can scan the design with a smartphone or tablet to visit CheckForCancerNow, where a simple-to-use Cancer Screening Assessment Tool provides information about screenings as a conversation starter with a healthcare professional. By completing the assessment and filling out the entry form, consumers are entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Rachel Zoe jacket. The Aflac Fit Checks Sweepstakes goes live on Sept. 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people will develop cancer in their lifetime2, yet more than 90% of Americans say they have put off health checkups and screenings that could help save their lives3.

The recently released 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey also underscores the importance of cancer prevention as nearly half of Americans (46%) are not aware of age recommended cancer screenings, and nearly 90% of Gen Z diagnosed with cancer admit to avoiding a screening2. The findings build on previous Aflac research showing that too many Americans delay preventive care and reinforce the need to make conversations about cancer screenings part of everyday life.

"Fit Checks is fashion with a purpose", says Rachel Zoe. "Just like many Americans, cancer has touched many of my family members and close friends, and I have witnessed the impact firsthand. I jumped at the chance to design a jacket to spark conversations about the importance of cancer screenings and make early detection part of everyday life."

"For more than seven decades, Aflac has helped people navigate the financial and emotional impact of cancer," said Virgil Miller, president of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. "Aflac's Check for Cancer is a natural evolution of our company's commitment to sound the alarm and highlight the vital importance of early detection for more positive health outcomes. The Fit Checks Jacket by Aflac + Rachel Zoe brings that mission into everyday life in a way that is simple, visible and actionable."

The Check for Cancer Fit Checks initiative -which has the ambitious goal of increasing cancer screenings by 10% by 2035-will extend to social media, collaborating with influential voices including cancer survivors and influencers Isabella Strahan and Bridget Bahl, as well as fashion designers Kevin Leonel and Lamiah Gholar. Together, we will bring the screening message to broader audiences in relatable, personal ways.

Visit CheckForCancerNow

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.3In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force.4 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac or aflac/español.

Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at aflac under "Sustainability."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Check for Cancer?

A: Check for Cancer is Aflac's national awareness campaign designed to encourage more Americans to stay up to date on recommended cancer screenings. The campaign uses the familiar checkered pattern as a visual reminder to learn about potential cancer risks and talk with a healthcare professional about appropriate screenings.

Q: How does the Cancer Screening Assessment Tool work?

A: The Cancer Screening Assessment Tool is an easy-to-use resource available at CheckForCancerNow. Based on information provided by the user, the tool offers general information about cancer screenings they may want to discuss with a healthcare professional. The tool is for educational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment recommendations.

Q: How can consumers get a Rachel Zoe Fit Checks jacket?

A: The limited-edition jackets are not available for purchase. Beginning Sept. 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT, eligible consumers can visit CheckForCancerNow, complete the Cancer Screening Assessment Tool and complete the online registration form to receive one (1) entry into the Aflac Fit Checks Sweepstakes for a chance to receive one (1) while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. See official sweepstakes rules below for complete eligibility requirements and details.

ABOUT FIT CHECKS SWEEPSTAKES

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Aflac Fit Checks Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Starts 10 a.m. EDT on 9/22/2026 and ends 11:59 p.m. EDT on 10/19/2026. For complete rules, visit CheckForCancerNow. Sponsored by Aflac Incorporated.

1 American Cancer Society, Cancer Facts & Figures 2025

2Aflac 2026 Wellness Matters Survey, published August 2026

3 LIMRA 2025 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

4 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data

MEDIA CONTACTS

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

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SOURCE Aflac