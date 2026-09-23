Former Mine Becomes Gypsum City OHV Park Through Georgia-Pacific's Active Reclamation Process
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This park came from GP's active reclamation process. As part of the mining plan, the land was restored to prairie and grassland and a water source was rebuilt for wildlife habitat. Coyotes, beavers, bats, and migratory birds are back, and riders now have a safe, legal place to ride.
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For Georgia-Pacific employees in Fort Dodge, the park sits down the road from where they work. It shows the plan for land after mining: habitat first, then recreation, then something the whole community uses.
We're proud to have been a part of this awesome project, and are always excited to see it being put to use!
See more ways that we're a part of reclaiming tomorrow Image
About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Quilted Northern ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener g. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.
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