2025 Fedex Cares Report: Delivering For Good

Disasters are getting worse - more frequent, more intense, and more expensive. Research shows that every dollar spent on preparedness can save up to $11 in response and recovery costs. FedEx uses our global network to help ship and strategically place preparedness supplies, and our planning expertise to help organizations run complex training scenarios so communities, clinics, and volunteers are ready before the next crisis arrives.

FedEx and Direct Relief stock and place Hurricane Prep Packs - caches of essential medicines and medical supplies developed with experts after Hurricane Katrina - at community health clinics in storm-prone areas before hurricane season starts. In 2025, Direct Relief prepositioned 83 packs across the U.S. coastline, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Central America. The largest packs can treat 1,000 people for 30 days. Learn more.

FedEx supports Heart to Heart International's disaster response training program, which prepares volunteer medical teams through virtual courses, hands-on simulations, and role-specific learning. After the 2025 Emergency Medical Team simulation, 100% of participants reported feeling more confident and prepared to deploy. Learn more.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Readiness for Resiliency (R4R) program, launched with support from FedEx to build small business resilience, has helped nearly 5,000 businesses better prepare for disasters since its inception in 2022. In 2025, R4R awarded grants to 37 businesses affected by events like the Los Angeles wildfires and severe storms in Texas, Washington, and additional locations. These grants helped cover critical expenses, such as employee salaries and repairing damaged inventory. Learn more.

Click here to view the Direct Relief hurricane prep pack video.

When a group of medically fragile big cats needed safe transport from Mexico to a new home at the world's largest carnivore sanctuary in Denver, Colorado, FedEx answered the call.

The need

The Invictus Foundation in Mexico rescued 11 big cats suffering from severe malnutrition, broken bones, neurological damage, and organ failure due to neglect and abuse. After providing stabilizing medical care, Invictus needed to find them a new home.

The destination

The Wild Animal Sanctuary (TWAS) in Colorado - the world's largest carnivore sanctuary over 40,000 acres - would allow the animals to recover and live in natural habitats; however the 1,600 mile trip from Mexico would make ground transport challenging.

How FedEx delivered

FedEx chartered a special flight and used our global logistics expertise to fly the animals and their care team from Toluca, Mexico to Denver, Colorado safely.

The impact

All 11 animals - including lions Simba, Hunter, Nala, and Apollo; tigers Sheerkan and Corachi; jaguars Balam and Bagheera; puma Pakal; and bobcats Luna and Rufla - now have a permanent home where they can heal, thrive, and live freely.

Click here to see how we helped the big cats.

FedEx funding and charitable shipping helped get critical resources to survivors of the California wildfires. None of this work would have been possible without the tireless efforts of nonprofit organizations including The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Rise Against Hunger, Heart to Heart International, Feed the Children, Dream Center Los Angeles, Watchitgrow Inc., World Central Kitchen, International Medical Corps, Chewy in collaboration with the Animal Wellness Foundation and Direct Relief.

Our California-based team members also stepped up to support response efforts. Team members nominated local charities to receive $500,000 in company-sponsored grants, personally donated thousands of dollars to relief efforts through the FedEx Employee Giving Program, and volunteered to distribute food, essentials, books, and toys to over 400 families impacted by the fires.

The FedEx Los Angeles team also worked with Operation Warm to deliver 600 pairs of brand-new shoes to students at Jackson Elementary School in Altadena. Watch highlights from this event on CBS News Los Angeles.

Click here to see how we stepped up for families affected by wildfires.

Click here to see how we worked with Operation Warm in Altadena.

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