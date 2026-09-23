Qatar Calendar Announces Bubble Planet Immersive Experience Coming To Doha

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Calendar is set to bring Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience to Doha, opening at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on December 6 with tickets sale to go live in October.

The interactive experience invites visitors of all ages to step into a vibrant world of light, colour, bubbles and immersive technology. Across multiple uniquely themed rooms, visitors can explore a range of multisensory experiences, including a giant bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED environment and an infinity room, alongside optical illusions, 360-degree projections and interactive installations.

The addition of Bubble Planet further strengthens Qatar's year-round entertainment calendar, bringing residents and visitors another engaging attraction to enjoy during the winter season. As the country continues to expand its programme of immersive attractions, family entertainment and international events, Qatar is reinforcing its position as a dynamic destination with something to discover throughout the year.

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