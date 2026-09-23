Norway Sets 2028 Target For Rare-Earth Mining Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Oslo: Norway's government said Wednesday that it aimed to deliver a plan by 2028 "at the latest" to exploit Europe's largest known rare-earths deposit, a project that has been held up by environmental challenges.

Located 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of the capital Oslo, the Fen Complex is believed to contain 15.9 million tonnes of rare-earth oxides.

The deposit includes neodymium and praseodymium, elements used in the manufacture of "super magnets" that are crucial in electric vehicles, green energy and defence.

Following several delays, Rare Earths Norway (REN), the company that owns the extraction rights, has said it hopes to start mining in the first half of the 2030s.

But the process is facing environmental hurdles, because even though REN is planning an "invisible mine" -- with underground extraction and crushing -- its preferred site for mineral processing lies in an area covered by an old-growth forest.

Surveys have identified 78 endangered animal and plant species there, including various saproxylic beetles that depend on dead wood, wych elms, common ash trees, mosses and around 40 types of fungi.

At the beginning of the year, the government took over the planning work from the municipality, including the study of alternative locations for surface installations.

"The objective is to have a plan in place by 2028 at the latest, but preferably before then," Industry Minister Cecilie Myrseth told a press conference on Wednesday.

Rare earth metals are crucial in the production of items ranging from smartphones to fighter jets and electric cars, and are classified as critical by the European Union.

At present, no rare earth deposits are being mined in Europe, which depends on China for its supplies.

"In this context, Fensfeltet can contribute to European as well as Western supply," Myrseth said.

Contacted by AFP, REN welcomed that the government was making the Fen Complex a priority.

"What matters most now is that the government follows up on its announcements with concrete measures, clearly defined steps and sufficient resources to complete the planning process," its chief executive Havard Moe said in a comment.

"REN is ready to actively contribute so that the process can move forward at the pace the government now intends to follow," he added.