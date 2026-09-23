GCC Chief Lauds Qatar's Efforts In Resuming Belgium-Rwanda Diplomatic Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said he was grateful for the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and the Republic of Rwanda.

Albudaiwi commended the diplomatic efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar to create a conducive environment for engagement between the two sides and bridge their differences in perspective, with this positive step growing out of those efforts.

In a statement Wednesday, HE Albudaiwi affirmed that the State of Qatar's hosting of the first direct meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Belgium and Rwanda in Doha, along with the constructive diplomatic efforts it undertook, reflects the Qatari diplomacy's phenomenal stature on both the regional and global stages.

He underlined that this outcome, an outgrowth of sincere diplomacy and dialogue, reaffirms what they can achieve in producing concrete results, navigating differences and rebuilding confidence among nations, thereby helping promote security, stability and peace.