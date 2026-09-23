Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 24-26, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The weekend events calendar is filling up fast as summer draws to a close and autumn begins to settle in across Qatar.

From family-friendly outings and exciting activities to live concerts and fun-filled shows, there's plenty happening this weekend.

Whether you're looking to get out and about with the family, catch some live music, or simply enjoy a fun day out, there's something for everyone to look forward to.

Read on and get your weekend plans sorted:

Feena Nehke? - John Achkar live in Doha September 25, 2026 | 5:30pm and 8pm

Abdul Aziz Nasser Theater

John Achkar returns to the stage with his Arabic comedy special. Following four specials and more than 150,000 tickets sold, Achkar takes on identity, family, faith and the social and political contradictions that have shaped his perspective, with an honest and unapologetic approach.

He blends sharp observations with humour and turns everyday experiences and inherited values into stories that are both personal and relatable.

For more information, click here

Arabian Gulf Cup Live Screenings

September 24 & 26, 2026 | 6:55pm & 9pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Level 7

Football fans in Qatar can watch the Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 matches live and enjoy the regional tournament together in a vibrant sporting atmosphere.

Entry is free, and no prior registration is required.

On Thursday, September 24, the UAE will face Yemen at 6:55pm, followed by Qatar vs Bahrain at 9pm while on Saturday, September 26, Kuwait will take on Iraq at 6:55pm, while Saudi Arabia will face Oman at 9pm.

The International Ice Cream Show Until October 3, 2026 | 4:30pm; 6pm & 7:30pm

Oasis stage, Mall of Qatar

The International Ice Cream Show offers a fun-filled experience that combines live entertainment, interactive science and plenty of ice cream.

The show features colourful visuals, playful characters, live experiments and surprising discoveries designed for both children and adults.

The programme includes three shows daily alongside the stage performances and visitors can take part in the Ice Cream Challenge where 11 popular ice cream brands will compete for the title.

For more information, click here

DFI Cinema Contemporary Releases: Cotton Queen

Until September 26, 2026 | 7pm

Museum of Islamic Art – Auditorium

'Cotton Queen', a tender coming-of-age film exploring women's resilience, self-determination and the struggle to shape their own destinies, brings award-winning filmmaker Suzannah Mirghani's debut feature to the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

Set in a cotton-farming village in Sudan, the film follows teenage Nafisa as she navigates the tension between tradition and change.

Tickets cost QR35 and are available online

QPO Presents: Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet fantasy overture September 26, 2026 | 7:30pm-9:30pm

Katara Opera House

This edition of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is led by conductor Nader Abbasi full of dramatic intensity and emotional depth, featuring masterworks by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.

The evening opens with Tchaikovsky's lively Polonaise from Eugene Onegin, followed by Romeo and Juliet: Fantasy Overture, a powerful musical interpretation of Shakespeare's tragic love story.

After the interval, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 54 takes the programme in a different direction, beginning with a haunting and introspective movement before shifting into two energetic sections that highlight the composer's wit, intensity and emotional depth.

Ticket starts from QR175 and can be booked here

Meet-Up: Chat & Plant September 26, 2026 | 3:30pm-5:30pm

Qatar National Library Auditorium

Qatar National Library is inviting plant lovers, urban gardening enthusiasts, and anyone passionate about the environment and sustainability for this session to exchange ideas, tips and connect with others!

Storytelling: Afternoon session

September 25, 2026 | 4 - 5pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Library, 7th Floor

An afternoon storytelling session of 'One, Two, Follow Through by Mary Jacobs' magical children's tale for children aged 6 to 10 years.

Encourage your little ones to read an engaging and encouraging story about perseverance, determination and the importance of following through.

Check out this activity and register here

Capture MIA: Short documentary filmmaking workshop September 26, 2026 | 3 - 6pm

MIA's Multipurpose room.

Learn professional techniques for creating compelling short films in this short film-making workshop using the Museum of Islamic Art's stunning architecture as its canvas.

Participants after the workshop can apply new skills in a creative project filming the stunning Museum of Islamic Art building.

For more details, click here

Palm Prints Activity

September 26, 2026 | 11am - 12pm

National Museum of Qatar

This hands-on workshop is designed for families and children aged 3-12 years.

Participants will create unique clay impression prints by pressing palm leaves into clay, inspired by the beauty and patterns of the palm tree. Create a palm leaf impression and take a little piece of the palm tree home with you.

For more information, click here

Drawtastic

September 26, 2026 | 4-6pm

Mathaf's Manara Art studio

This is an interactive, fun-filled art session where creativity knows no limits. Experience the freedom of expression at Drawtastic-a "no rules" zone where it's just you, your imagination, and a model waiting to be brought to life in any medium or style you choose.

Register for Drawtastic here

Unedited September 26, 2026 | 4 - 6pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

This writing workshop explores writing as a tool for artistic thinking-using language to surface ideas, associations, and perceptions before they take form.

Through timed, prompt-based exercises rooted in contemporary artistic practice, participants are guided through self-editing and are allowed to let words flow freely.

No writing or art experience needed. Just openness and a willingness to explore

Story Time at Mathaf

September 26, 2026 | 3:30 - 5pm

Mathaf library

Children aged 6-12 years are encouraged to attend this reading of 'The Story of the Summit', a tale of perseverance and hard work.

This programme develop analytical and critical thinking skills and it is in Arabic language, offering families the chance to listen to an inspiring story.

For more information on Story Time at Mathaf

Unboxing Heritage: Designing Contemporary Experiences from Local Craft



September 26 to 30, 2026 | 4 – 7pm

Liwan Design Studios and Labs

The workshop is led by Azza Dsouli, a multidisciplinary packaging designer and founder of Bakoo. Bakoo is a design studio specializing in culturally inspired and sustainable packaging solutions.

Participants will work with locally inspired products and craft traditions to design unboxing experiences that foreground materiality, gesture, anticipation, and reveal.

Registration fee is 450QR and click here for more info on the workshop: