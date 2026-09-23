Civil Aviation Authority Cancels Travel Agency License Due To Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has cancelled the license of a travel agency due to violations.

In a social media announcement, QCAA announced the closure of Mohammed Noor Tours and Travel due to violations on the provisions of Law No. (3) of 2025 regulating travel and air cargo agencies.

"QCAA urges all travel and air cargo agencies to fully comply with the applicable laws and regulations and to obtain the necessary licenses before conducting any activity," it stated.