Traffic Department Announces Public Auction Of Impounded Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic has announced the sale of impounded vehicles through a public auction.

According to a social media post by the General Directorate of Traffic, the auction will begin on October 4, 2026, and will continue for two weeks.

The auction will be held daily from 3pm to 6pm at the Vehicle Impound Yard, Industrial Area Street 52.

Members of the public interested in viewing the vehicles can inspect them from September 30 to October 1, 2026, from 7am to 12pm