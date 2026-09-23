Qatar's 3×3 Basketball Team Advances To Quarterfinals At Asian Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: Qatar's 3x3 basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, currently being held in Japan, after defeating Bahrain 21-15 in its final group-stage match.

The victory marked Qatar's third win in Group C. The team opened its campaign with a 10-7 victory over Indonesia, followed by an 18-15 win over Chinese Taipei, before concluding the group stage with a 21-15 victory over Bahrain.

Qatar delivered a strong performance throughout the group stage and will continue its campaign with ambitions of challenging for the top positions and securing a medal.

In the women's competition, Qatar concluded its group-stage campaign with a 17-8 loss to Kazakhstan.

The draw placed Qatar's women's team in Group A alongside China, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.