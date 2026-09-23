OCA President Crowns Qatar Shooting Team With Men's Skeet Gold

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: HH President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani crowned Qatar's national shooting team with the gold medal in the Men's Skeet team competition at the 20th Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026) in Japan, running through October 4.

The Qatari shooting team, comprising Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, Rashid Saleh Al Athba, and Ali Ahmed Al Ishaq, secured Team Qatar's first gold medal of the Games.

They topped the standings with a score of 353 points, ahead of Kuwait, which secured the silver medal with 348 points, and India, which earned the bronze with 346 points.

In the individual events, Qatari shooter Rashid Saleh Al Athba captured the gold medal in the Men's Skeet individual competition, setting a new Asian record of 34 points.

China's Lyu Jianlin took the silver medal with 33 points, while Chinese Taipei's Lee Meng-yuan won the bronze with 29 points.

The dual gold medal achievements mark a major milestone for Qatari shooting, boosting the delegation's standings and highlighting Qatar's continental presence in the sport.

With these results, Qatar's total medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games reached four medals: two gold, one silver, and one bronze.