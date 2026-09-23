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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Margins Of 81St UNGA

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Margins Of 81St UNGA


2026-09-23 02:04:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia HE Tone Kajzer; Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands HE Rick Houenipwela; Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland HE Robert Kupiecki; and State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia HE Nevena Jovanovic, on the margins of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meetings discussed cooperative relations between Qatar and these countries, as well as ways to support and enhance them, alongside a number of topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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