Qatar Media Corporation Launches Initiative To Promote Responsible Digital Content

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Media Corporation has launched a new initiative aimed at promoting responsible digital content and strengthening national identity and values across social media platforms.

The Nahj (approach) initiative, launched in Doha on Wednesday, is being carried out in partnership with Qatar University, government ministries, educational institutions and other relevant organizations.

The three-month program will focus on digital content creators, school and university students and the wider public. It will include seminars, workshops, meetings with content creators and media activities across digital platforms.

At the launch, a panel of specialists discussed the responsibilities of digital content creators and the importance of greater awareness when using social media. Topics included distinguishing between positive and harmful content, protecting privacy and encouraging creators and users to exercise greater self-regulation.

Mohammed Al Marri, supervisor of the initiative, said the program reflected Qatar Media Corporation's responsibility towards society and the digital environment.

He said the initiative was intended to support content that promotes national identity and encourages more informed and responsible use of digital platforms.

Al Marri said digital platforms may continue to change, but the values guiding people's presence online should remain constant. He added that every published word carried responsibility and that digital content could have an impact on individuals and society.

The program will also seek to equip content creators with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to changes in the digital landscape while producing material that reflects Qatar's social values and cultural identity.

According to Al Marri, Nahj will also raise awareness of risks associated with the digital environment and help users distinguish between positive and negative content.

He said academics, researchers and content creators would be encouraged to participate in the initiative and its activities.

The launch event was hosted by Qatar University, with organizers highlighting the role of academic institutions in supporting knowledge-based initiatives aimed at serving the wider community.

The Qatar Media Corporation's digital media office will produce media materials and videos throughout the initiative, while updates and activities will be shared through the corporation's social media accounts.

Speaking during the panel, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Harmi, a well-known Qatari educational consultant stressed the responsibility of handling digital content and the necessity of verifying it as a religious obligation prior to a societal one.

He emphasized the need to provide intellectual protection for the current generation and warned against the consequences of lacking such safeguards.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting noble values ​​and urged society and families to fulfill their roles in protecting the rising generation from an open, unregulated world.

For his part, Dr. Talib Al Athba from Qatar University emphasized that social media influencers must take the stage responsibly, given that their content reaches platform users and engages a wide audience.

He noted that the initiative is founded on the creation of collective content. This requires influencers to possess a clear message and vision rather than merely maintaining a presence in the digital space.

Meanwhile, Dr. Aisha Al Kuwari, CEO of Rosa Publishing House, emphasized the importance of maintaining a sound approach, upholding values ​​and national identity, and taking pride in the Arabic language and a sense of belonging.

She viewed these as interconnected elements in creating content that reflects society while preserving its unique character.

She emphasized that the success of this initiative, launched by the Qatar Media Corporation, relies on collaborative effort.

Fidaa Al Din Yahya, one of the initiative's ambassadors, spoke about the ease of sharing content-regardless of type or subject-via digital platforms. He noted that this accessibility has turned these platforms into vehicles for achieving fame, tapping into an innate human desire.

He also addressed the impact of financial gain and audience influence on an influencer's psyche, noting how this can alter the content creator's personality.

An influencer might find themselves shaped by their surroundings rather than acting as the one who influences their environment, he said.