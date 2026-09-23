Qatar Strongly Represented As 25Th Amman International Book Fair Begins Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Marking its Silver Jubilee, the Amman International Book Fair (2026) will commence Thursday, with the participation of the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Culture will take part in the event together with a number of Qatari publishing houses, alongside broad Arab and international participation.

This comes as part of Qatar's continued presence at Arab cultural events and exhibitions.

It also reflects the depth of the historic relations between Qatar and Jordan, serving as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cultural ties and giving Jordanian readers the chance to explore Qatari publications and cultural experiences.

The event's activities will take place across the events hall at the Jordan International Exhibition Center (Mecca Mall), the Royal Cultural Center, and the National Library of Jordan.

Running until October 3, the book fair will include around 60 events, featuring intellectual, critical, and philosophical seminars, poetry and storytelling evenings, dialogue sessions, workshops, and documentary screenings.