Qatar Tourism Prepares To Launch 22Nd Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar Tourism will host the 22nd edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE).

Bringing together more than 49 exhibitors representing over 500 brands, DJWE will

take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from September 28 to October 3, according to Qatar Tourism's press release on Wednesday.

It added that DJWE will showcase an extensive selection of jewellery and watch collections from Qatar and around the world.

Commenting on the event, HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said, "The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is one of Qatar Tourism's most prominent events, reflecting our commitment to delivering world-class experiences and strengthening Qatar's position as a leading destination for luxury tourism."

"The exhibition brings together a distinguished selection of international and regional brands alongside Qatari designers, providing a platform that celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and innovation," His Excellency added.

Al Kharji noted, "In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, and through the continued support of our partners, the exhibition contributes to diversifying Qatar's tourism offering, supporting local talent, and creating new opportunities for cultural and commercial exchange."

As part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen DJWE's position as one of the region's leading jewellery and watch exhibitions, QNB Group will be this year's DJWE Official Sponsor, reaffirming the Group's commitment to supporting major events hosted by Qatar as a premier global hub for luxury and elite lifestyle.

This year's edition will introduce a unified visual identity across the exhibition's spaces and exhibitor pavilions, creating a more cohesive visitor experience while reinforcing DJWE's distinctive character.

The exhibition will feature an elite selection of the region's most prominent names in jewellery and watches, alongside a wide range of international brands.

This year's edition will feature three dedicated pavilions: the Qatari Designers Pavilion, as well as the Turkish and Indian pavilions, bringing together a diverse range of jewellery traditions, designs, and craftsmanship.

A notable addition for this year is the participation of Christie's, further expanding the exhibition's international offering. Christie's is the leading global auction house for art, luxury, and collectibles.

Founded in 1766, Christie's has a 260-year heritage, offering exceptional objects from the world's greatest collectors, and a commitment to the highest levels of service and expertise.

In addition to a bespoke space within the Fair, Christie's specialists will be sharing their authority across both jewellery and watches with public talks scheduled to offer insights into these two important market sectors.